The Iowa State Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 17, at approximately 11:17 p.m.
A 1999 Ford F150 driven by Paul Vail, 35, of Omaha, Neb., attempted to exit onto the northbound exit ramp and struck a light pole and two trees.
Vail and his passenger, Jeffrey W. Nielsen, 60, of Council Bluffs, were injured in the accident.
Missouri Valley Rescue transported Vail to Mercy Hospital, while Nielsen was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center via Life Net helicopter.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing and charges are pending.
