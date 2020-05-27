John Straight

Immediate Family: My wife, Debbie, and I have been married for nearly 49 years. We have one daughter, Nichole Beaubien, and her husband, Todd, grandchildren, Jayden and Ethen, all of Logan.
Community you reside in: I have lived in the Logan and Magnolia area my entire life, except the time spent in the Army.
Current occupation and employment background: I am currently serving my fourth year on the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. I retired in 2018 after 45 years of farming. I served in the U.S. Army for two years and the Iowa National Guard for eight years. I worked at Western Electric in Omaha, Neb., for three years before returning to the family farm where I was born and raised and still live.
Educational Background: I graduated from Logan-Magnolia High School. I took some agriculture classes through Iowa Western Community College.
Elected or appointed offices held: I was elected to the Western Iowa Preconditioned Cattle Board, elected to the Harrison County Fair Board for 24 years and served as president for 16 of those years, elected to the Association of Iowa Fairs for 12 years, elected to the Logan-Magnolia School Board for six years, and was elected as a Harrison County Supervisor, currently serving my fourth year of the first term.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: Having served on various other boards, I feel these experiences have given me knowledgeable information in the performance of the decision making for Harrison County. I strongly believe it is important to give back to the community you live in. I am currently finishing my fourth year of the first term as supervisor and would like to continue serving our county for another four years.
