At 1:07 a.m. on April 22, a fisherman on the Missouri River called emergency services to report a body near the Remington Landing boat ramp west of Mondamin.
Upon responding, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Jeffrey Wallis of Mondamin, which was then transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
According to state investigators, Wallis, 57, was last seen April 6, and his family reported him missing on April 18.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska.
Following an autopsy, performed on April 24, DCI Special Agent in Charge, Darrell Simmons, stated that no life-threatening or traumatic injuries were found, nor were any signs of natural disease present.
The State Medical Examiner ruled Wallis’ cause of death as “probable freshwater drowning” and the manner of death is undetermined.
