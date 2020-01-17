A report of shots fired at nearly 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, prompted a precautionary lockdown at Woodbine Community School while Woodbine officers and Harrison County Sheriff deputies patrolled the area.
According to a recent press release, the reporting party advised dispatchers that the shots came from a black sedan with Iowa “blackout” license plates. The vehicle was reported traveling south on Weare Street in Woodbine.
Officers observed a vehicle that matched the description traveling west on First Street in Woodbine at approximately 7:50 a.m. on a flat left rear tire and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The driver refused to stop, evading officers by entering one driveway, exiting through another drive, and accelerating into Woodbine.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle entered a residential neighborhood. Officers witnessed the vehicle exit the roadway at a high rate of speed and strike a tree at 28 First St., according to the press release.
Officers removed the suspect, Sebastian Ramirez, 21, of Jefferson, from the vehicle and detained him.
Woodbine Rescue transported Ramirez to CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley for minor injuries attributed to the accident.
Items recovered from the vehicle indicate that the driver may be the same individual involved in the shots fired report.
The suspect was later transported to Harrison County Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 10, and held there on charges of reckless driving, open container, felony eluding, and various weapons charges with other charges pending.
Ramirez bonded out on Saturday, Jan. 11, according to Woodbine Police Chief Michael Jensen, after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond.
Police fired no shots and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.