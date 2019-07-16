The summer just got a little greener.
On June 11, President Trump lifted a regulation suppressing the sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol (E15) during the summer months.
“Last October, the president stood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and announced his administration would lift one of Washington’s outdated and nonsensical regulations and actually allow the year-round sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol (E15) and do so by the 2019 summer driving season,” Senator Joni Ernst said in a press release.
What this means for Americans is a more economical, and ecologically friendly, fuel option – putting a little more “green” in pockets and offering a greener fuel choice at the pumps as emissions will be cleaner.
All vehicles made after the year 2001 can run on E15, and the benefits of using the cleaner-burning fuel outweigh the emissions when fueling up at the pump, according to Karol King, a Mondamin resident and Chairman of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy’s Board of Directors.
Local corn grower Larry Buss agreed, “It is extremely positive. We have had year-round E10, and now we will have year-round E15. Long term, it is going to mean more bushels of corn used for ethanol.”
Additionally, the lifted partial ban will allow local corn growers and ethanol producers to sell more ethanol in the United States instead of relying on exports in the short term, and as usage gradually increases, surplus ethanol can be used here as well, King said.
“If all the stations converted (to E15), we would add 50 percent more volume to the usage of ethanol. Right now, we are producing more than we can blend and are therefore relying on exports,” King said. “The immediate impact would include stations using E15 year-round and more stations converting from E10 to E15.”
According to Buss, many distributors and retailers haven’t offered E15 for sale in the previously permitted months because changing the fuel for a few short months was too disruptive to business.
“This is just good overall,” Buss said. “It’s a good thing for rural economy and for the state. It’s good for the environment and consumers. E15 is a higher-octane fuel at a lower cost. It is a win all the way around. E15 will be the standard.”
“We really appreciate this getting done,” King added.
