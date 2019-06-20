Head out to Missouri Valley City Park Thursday evening, June 20, for some pop and country music performed by Kaylyn Sahs.
The hour of music begins at 7 p.m. at the park’s shelter house. Make it an enjoyable evening by bringing some snacks and beverages, and don’t forget a chair or blanket and some bug spray.
This annual summertime series is coordinated by the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Omaha Musicians’ Association,
The remaining performance in the series will be Soldiers of Soul on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. They will perform rock and variety music.
Sponsors for this year’s Music in the Park series in Missouri Valley include Valley Lodge #232, CHI Health, Woodhouse Auto, Missouri Valley Insurance, The Hoffman Agency, Sabel Farms, American National Bank, Logan State Bank, Midstates Bank, Washington County Bank, Healthquest Chiropractic, Longview Home, Crossroads of Western Iowa, and Town and Country Sales.
