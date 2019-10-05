It was an active year for Harrison County Conservation, and Harrison County Conservation Director Scott Nelson updated the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on HCCB’s activities, projects, future plans, and more.
Despite several challenges, HCCB’s public programs reached 1,220 participants and logged 2,686 contact hours. This information came from Nelson’s annual report to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Sept. 12.
In the last year HCCB has seen a few changes, Nelson said. Veteran board member Dean McIntosh retired after serving 25 years, and his son, Ben McIntosh, joined the board in his place.
Gary Barrineau left after nearly nine years, and Jonah Quick was hired.
“Dean was awesome, and Ben is equally awesome,” Nelson said. “I was sad to see (Barrineau) go, but the silver lining is that (Quick) has proven himself very well.”
Nelson reported major park renovations were completed at the Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center, including preservation work on the log cabin, as well as the renovations on the schoolhouse, the addition of an American with Disabilities Act sidewalk, and the Freedom Rock – a veteran memorial dedicated to service members and a tourist attraction.
A volunteer group was established this last year, the Harrison County Trails group. This group strives to increase awareness of the variety of trails in Harrison County.
One such trail, Brent’s Trail, was officially opened this year after months of collaboration between the HCCB and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Brent’s Trail, named after longtime forester, the late Brent Olson, is an 8.5-mile linear path connecting Murray Hill to Gleason-Hubel Wildlife Area with more than four miles of vertical change throughout.
Another collaboration HCCB has participated in is the Loess Hills Missouri River Region Parks to People Plan with Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development.
This collaboration, which also includes Iowa Parks Foundation, Iowa DNR State Parks Bureau, and Mills and Pottawattamie Counties, proposes to increase outdoor recreational opportunities throughout the three-county region.
In Harrison County, the focus is on trails, such as Brent’s Trail, the Cabin Initiative to offer three or more cabins at area recreation areas, and the Willow Lake Nature Center.
With the trail project complete, HCCB is currently addressing cabins at Willow Lake, and the expected completion date is 2020.
The cabin initiative is moving along well,” Nelson said. “We have the build plans now. We are doing one big one on a basement and two smaller ones on crawl spaces. Those two small ones are going to go where the camping cabins are now.”
Options for those cabins include moving them to Schaben Park, but Nelson said it would make more sense to start from scratch, as the camping cabins are more than 20 years old.
“We have been talking about cabins at Schaben Park, and it has some merit,” he added.
The more appealing option for two camping cabins at Willow Lake, according to Nelson, is to offer them up for sealed bid in the future to offset construction costs.
Once the cabin project is completed, the last project is the Nature Center, for which ongoing fundraising has garnered nearly $1 million, and Nelson hopes to make the Nature Center the next HCCB reality.
“We are plugging along, applying for grants and meeting with foundations on the Nature Center project. We just keep hoping and praying for a break,” he said. “Someone somewhere along the way is going to believe and say, ‘This is an awesome project that is going to be good for the county, good for the region, and good for the schools.’”
Some challenges presented this past year as well, including major flooding damage to Remington Boat Landing and Schaben Park and the damage to the Welcome Center’s south building.
Additionally, the CRP contracts on nearly half of the Old Town Conservation Area acres were not renewed this past year, but Nelson holds out hope for re-enrollment prospects in the future.
Circling back around to cabins, Nelson informed the board that the crew bringing the Stephen Siller Foundation Tunnel To Towers mobile exhibit into Harrison County for Woodbine Applefest would be lodging in the Scotch Pine cabin during their stay in Harrison County.
“They are going to be staying, since there are not a whole lot of options for them,” he said. “That will be our contribution, which is important to us.”
The mobile exhibit will be escorted into Harrison County by law enforcement and emergency service vehicles on Thursday, Sept. 26. Nelson added that his crew would be part of that escort as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.