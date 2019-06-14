Streets and ditches continue to plague the city of Missouri Valley, though the city’s engineering firm announced progress on the street study at the May 21 City Council meeting.
“We are putting together a map and dividing the city into sectors,” Jim Olmsted of Olmsted & Perry said.
Each sector has unique qualities that set it apart from the others, and those sectors will be referred to in the report Olmsted & Perry prepares for the city.
Olmsted reported that they have begun assessing the conditions and makeup of the streets. They will then be rated, and priorities will be determined. Completion of the study will likely be done within a few weeks.
Olmsted further reported that his firm has prepared a letter to the Tamarack developer, outlining the conditions in which the city would accept completion of the project.
“Those conditions are that, it states, the (developer) completes all work in accordance with deficiencies outlined in December 2017. They will provide the city with a schedule for completion and certification when that completion will be done. They will be responsible for all costs,” Olmsted said. “Midstates would retain the services of the original engineer.”
Jerry Webber approached the council on May 7 asking for help for the ditches near his residence. Webber was back before the board on May 21 to update council about the issue.
“He (Bob Riesland) showed, dug out the ditch in front of the apartment complex west of the location I was talking about, then told me the tube on one side is higher than the other, so it is not draining in the right direction,” Webber said. “So now he has it marked to go all the way back to the Willow (Creek), saying it is supposed to drain into the Willow (Creek). It looks like the ground goes up to the Willow Creek.”
Webber reported that once the ditch was dug out, the tube would be blown out with a fire hose, but that Riesland has not returned in more than a week.
“I was expecting this to be done the next day after he got the ditch dug,” Webber said. “He has not blown out the ditch. This is going on six to seven weeks. I’ve had water in my front ditches We’re making no progress.”
Webber, in frustration, reports having made multiple calls and has had no return calls. He also said that something needs to be done soon and a maintenance schedule needs to be followed.
“I will be making a phone call in the morning and will then call you,” Mayor Shawn Kelly said.
