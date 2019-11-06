Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a two-night Farm Succession Workshop. The workshop will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6-9 p.m., with a meal provided at 5:30 p.m. each night at the 4 County Fairgrounds in Dunlap.
To register, call the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Logan at 712-644-2105 or in Onawa at 712-423-2175. Registration is due Friday, Nov. 8.
This program is designed to provide participants with an overview of farm succession planning. Topics will include language of estate planning, setting goals, implementing your plan, gift and estate taxes, and having “The family Conversation,” along with providing resources that the participants can use for future planning.
Speakers include Tim Christensen, Iowa State University Farm Management Specialist in West Central Iowa, and Matt Minnihan, Attorney at Minnihan Law Office.
The sessions are open to the public; however, pre-registration is requested by Nov. 8. Meals and information provided is included in registration fee.
For more information, contact your farm management field specialist. Find this and other programming offered by your local Extension and Outreach offices at www.extension.iastate.edu. Click “Locate a county office.”
