The census, a population count taken once every decade in the United States, determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives.
The results are used to divide congressional and state legislative districts more equitably.
The census is used when lawmakers decide where to allocate federal funding for Medicaid, Head Start, Community Development Block Grants, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as well as determine where new schools, clinics, and roads are needed.
Businesses use the numbers to decide where to build or open new facilities, how to recruit employees, and what products to offer.
“Why does the Census matter? To me and to every citizen of Harrison County, it matters very much. For the next 10, years, the data collected will be used by every town, county, school, hospital, etc. for planning, budgeting, goal setting… virtually every aspect of our lives is impacted by the information provided to and by the Census,” said Renea Anderson, Harrison County Development Corporation Executive Director and Chairman of Harrison County’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
Census numbers are used for programs that support rural development, restore and protect wildlife, provide housing for seniors, and prevent child abuse.
“That is why it is imperative that everyone completes the Census Survey and is counted,” she added. “We must also do our part to ensure accurate numbers so the appropriate funding can be allocated to help us all.”
Anderson provided a breakdown of Census 2020 to date.
• Iowa overall so far = 61.4%.
• Harrison County so far = 58.2%.
• Dunlap = 59.7%.
• Little Sioux = 48.6%.
• Logan = 57.1%.
• Magnolia = 62.1%.
• Missouri Valley = 55.5%.
• Modale = 44.4%.
• Mondamin = 58.2%.
• Persia = 47.9%.
• Pisgah = 49.7%.
• Woodbine = 62.2%.
“We’re off to a good start, but I know we can do better,” said Anderson. “Remember, we want 100% of Harrison County’s citizens to be counted.”
For more information about the 2020 census, or to be counted, visit www.2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.