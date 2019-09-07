Harrison County’s system accommodates text to 911
The State of Iowa is one of 33 states that have received a $2.5 million grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to upgrade equipment and improve operations in 911 call centers according to a recent press release.
“This grant will help us in our efforts to modernize the state’s 911 network,” said Joyce Flinn, director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Funding from this grant will be used to support ongoing efforts as we upgrade to the most current public safety technology, giving citizens the ability to reach out to emergency call centers using text, video and picture messaging. Ultimately, it’s the citizens who will benefit from the increased capabilities of Iowa’s 911 network.”
Iowa was one of the first states to offer text-to-911 and is an early adopter and leader in Next Generation 911, an Internet Protocol-based system. NG911 is designed to reroute calls uninterrupted when necessary and to provide more accurate caller location from smart cars and other internet-based devices that can reach out to call centers.
The state has been working for years to upgrade its 911 network to support this technology, according to the recent release, and the grant funding will be used to that end.
That doesn’t mean that those funds will be distributed to any of the state’s 99 counties.
“That (grant) is for a specific project that they have. That money is not going to be redistributed to Harrison County; it is for their project,” Harrison County Emergency Manager Larry Oliver said. “There is a surcharge on your cell phone or landline to support the (911) system. Most of that money comes to us here. We are then able to keep up with technology and upgrades.”
Oliver added that with the grant funding for the state, more of the surcharge money might trickle down to the local call centers, allowing for more upgrades.
“If it works out that way, there may be a few extra surcharge dollars at the end of the fiscal year that would come to support the local Public Service Answering Points,” he said.
The Harrison County Communications Center is able to receive text-to-911 messages, Oliver added.
“We have utilized text to 911 because people were in a position to not talk with 911. In those cases, it has turned out to have a positive response. I would say there has been success with that,” he said. “We still encourage calling, it is just more thorough. If calling 911 is not possible, then text. Calling is preferred because the communication is better.”
This service is particularly useful when a reporting party is unable to verbalize the reason for their call.
Next Generation 911 used to be Enhanced 911, according to Oliver.
“Currently, in our Communications Center, we are Next Gen 911 (capable) in a lot of ways,” Oliver said. “Starting about four years ago, we enhanced our capabilities through a variety of hardware and software pieces for cell phone use.”
With these upgrades, Oliver explained, a call center is able to pinpoint a location with about 85 percent accuracy.
“There is a piece, called phase two, which we have been part of for quite some time, that, with GPS, will lock onto your phone,” Oliver said. “That is a piece of Next Generation 911.”
Additionally, a couple of years ago, the local call center, gained the ability to receive photos, with a catch.
“We have that capability, but it is up to the (mobile service) carriers,” Oliver said. “Some of the carriers who do not have a big footprint here were the ones capable.”
He explained that photos go to the carrier, and then the call center can provide the correct data required, and the carrier will forward the photo or video.
“What they are looking at, potentially, is video streaming,” he added. “That would just take another level of bandwidth in the call center. It could be beneficial.”
Photos and video might take some of the guesswork away for responders, he explained, but the distraction it might provide to communication personnel could be too much.
“Our people are excellent! Very few people can do that kind of work. My analogy is that they have 50 balls on the table. Sometimes they are just using one ball, but the phone may ring, and they have to pick up (and juggle) all 50,” he said. “Now, if they are watching a live stream, how many balls are they going to drop that they can’t afford to drop?”
He posed the questions, “Would (live video) affect the quality of work?” and “What are the long-term affects of watching something live?”
“Also, we don’t have a large staff working at all times, then is it another layer?” he asked.
Currently the telecommunicators run eight monitors in addition to the phones and, occasionally, just one worker.
Smart homes, cars, phones, and watches may soon play a part in emergency response, and while advanced technology might improve some aspects of the job, in some instances, it might have the opposite affect.
Harrison County’s Communications Center and Emergency Response strives to use the most advanced technology to benefit the citizens of the county.
