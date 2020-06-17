Harrison County districts at 90 percent and more
Iowa ranks number one for high school graduation rates, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, in a release dated Friday, June 5.
Since 2012-2013 Iowa has lead the nation in graduation rates at 91 percent, while the nation’s average has climbed to nearly 85 percent.
How does Harrison County compare? (Please note that graduation rates were taken from the U.S. News and World Report 2020 rankings published April 13.)
• Boyer Valley Community School District has a 98 percent graduation rate, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Additionally, Boyer Valley reported 434 students in the 2018-2019 school year (the most recent data available from the NCES). Of those, 14 were English language learners and 54 students had Individual Education Plans.
• Logan-Magnolia CSD has a 97 percent graduation rate, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Logan-Magnolia reported 703 students in the 2018-2019 school year (the most recent data available from the NCES). Of those, three were English language learners and 58 students had Individual Education Plans.
• Missouri Valley CSD has a 99 percent graduation rate, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Additionally, Missouri Valley Valley reported 823 students in the 2018-2019 school year (the most recent data available from the NCES). The district did not report any English language learners, but served 151 students with Individual Education Plans.
• West Harrison CSD has a 90 percent graduation rate, according to the U.S. News and World Report. West Harrison served 311 students in the 2018-2019 school year (the most recent data available from the NCES). While none of those students were English language learners, 64 had Individual Education Plans.
• Woodbine CSD has a 100 percent graduation rate, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Woodbine served 505 students in the 2018-2019 school year (the most recent data available from the NCES). Of those, three were English language learners and 53 students had Individual Education Plans.
