Due to area flooding, the Iowa Department of Transportation closed Interstate 29 in the Honey Creek area (exit 66) overnight.
Interstate 29 traffic will be detoured using I-680 and I-80.
Relying on phone or in-vehicle navigation systems may not be reliable as closure changes happen rapidly and navigation systems can route traffic through areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic.
The best source of information on state and U.S. highways and interstate roadway closures during uncertain weather events is 511ia.org. You can stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. (Note: for information on county or local roads, please check the county 511 system at iowacountyroads.org/connections#county-511-map) or contact your local county engineer’s office.
To receive email or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays, and other restrictions that affect this highway route or other routes you travel, the Iowa DOT offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org. It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit iowadot.gov/511/511-full-feature-website-help/how-to-videos for simple, step-by-step instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.