Due to rising water levels from western Iowa rivers, the Iowa Department of Transportation is anticipating that Interstate 29 will close due to water over the roadway near the Honey Creek area (milepost 66 north of Council Bluffs) sometime later in the day Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The DOT does not expect the flooding to significantly impact travelers on I-29 Wednesday morning, but are closely monitoring the situation and may have to close I-29 before the afternoon commute.
With the changing river levels, this dynamic situation could change significantly in a short period of time. Travelers should pay close attention to www.511ia.org for updates and plan their afternoon and evening trips.
If I-29 does close, traffic heading north will be detoured using eastbound Interstate 80 to the northern segment of westbound Interstate 680 and back to I-29 at Loveland. Southbound traffic will head eastbound on the northern section of I-680 and take I-80 westbound to reconnect with I-29 in Council Bluffs.
