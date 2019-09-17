Questions that arose about insurance coverage for Board of Supervisors acting as drainage district trustees were recently answered.
Mark Warner returned to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Aug. 29, after researching coverage for the board as drainage district trustees.
“Two or three years ago we brought up the topic of drainage districts because it was an issue,” Warner said. “There were questions on districts and whether or not these districts could acquire insurance coverage to cover them.”
Drainage district coverage has never been clarified.
“You guys, as the Board, acting on behalf of Harrison County, have liability coverage and errors and omissions coverage in the event that you take an action and someone comes after you for that action, individually or as a board,” he added.
Warner specifically reviewed districts under the Board of Supervisors control, as trustee districts with their own boards are not covered.
“Several agents and I have gone to ICAP (the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool), because ICAP is one of the carriers that is instrumental in trying to develop coverage for counties,” Warner said.
The questions the agents posed was, does the Board of Supervisors and the county have coverage in the event of a lawsuit against a drainage district controlled by the board?
After his research, Warner’s answer was that he was not sure.
The Iowa Legislature has questioned if boards supervising drainage districts have immunity from suit, according to Warner.
“They have not been able to come to an agreement in all these years,” he said.
The agents continued working on the concern, and recently, ICAP was able to develop a premium, which Warner is now offering to the board. The coverage is solely for the districts that are under the authority of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
The premium is an additional $1,664 annually for coverage of all 42 drainage districts under the Board of Supervisors.
Liability amounts are unknown, but coverage limits are the same for the drainage district coverage as the current Harrison County coverage, Warner added.
“We are going to have defense coverage. Defense costs can go on for quite some time,” he said.
Following the discussion, Supervisor Walter Utman said, “It is well worth $1,600.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the additional coverage.
