Local food pantries are expecting increased needs due to the coronavirus pandemic and continue to provide relief with modified practices.
“Last March it was the start of the floods. This March it’s the virus closing schools and affecting paychecks,” said Lora Martin, manager of the Harrison County Food Pantry in Missouri Valley. “The food pantry is anticipating an increased need for food and supplies during this time.”
The Harrison County Food Pantry, located at the Community of Christ Church on North First Street in Missouri Valley, will be open during regular hours, 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays; however, due to health and safety concerns, no one is allowed inside the food pantry until further notice.
Instead, volunteers ask patrons to knock, provide their information, and then wait in their vehicle.
While patrons wait, volunteers will gather your order and place it outside the door.
Additionally, food pantry volunteers ask citizens to refrain from coming to the pantry if they are experiencing any signs of illness.
Arrangements can be made over the phone as well. Call 712-642-2598 or 402-651-0646 to do so, or for any questions. Visit the pantry's Facebook page for updates as well, “Harrison County IA Food Pantry.”
“This will protect everyone concerned,” Martin said. “If you are avoiding the stores, please consider dropping a check in the mail to help us out. Donations will be used to purchase supplies as necessary.”
Anyone who wishes to donate, mail a check to Harrison County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 25, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
Matthew's House Food Pantry in Mondamin is also prohibiting public entry.
Food distribution will still occur on Wednesdays and Sundays, but patrons must call their order in between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday for Sunday pickup or between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday for Wednesday distribution.
Regular pickup hours on Sunday are from 11:30 to 1 p.m., and Wednesday hours are still from 5-6:30 p.m.
Though the pantry runs on volunteer power, such as the regular volunteers from West Harrison schools and senior citizens, many were unable to help due to the novel coronavirus.
Instead, volunteers offered assistance via Facebook.
While the food pantry is expecting a delivery from the food bank this week, there are items that they cannot order, which are popular with the patrons.
Matthew's House Food Pantry is currently in need of canned items, particularly canned fruit and vegetables, canned pasta rings and ravioli, and canned meats, such as tuna, ham, and chicken.
Calls for Sunday distribution can be made to 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979. Calls for Wednesday distribution can be made to 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349. In either case, if your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number.
The Dunlap Community Food Pantry in Dunlap will maintain its current hours until further notice.
For citizens living in the Boyer Valley School District, the pantry will be open from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Patrons will need to provide proof of address to get a week's worth of groceries once every 30 days.
“Our community will be at its greatest need in the foreseeable future,” said Andi Sharp, president of the Dunlap Community Food Pantry. “We haven't seen anything like this before.”
Currently, though orders must be called in to the number posted on the door. The order will be gathered and placed outside for the patron, who is asked to wait in their car until the volunteer is safely back indoors.
At present, the pantry needs canned soups, fruits, cereal, and boxed meals. Non-food items the pantry needs include toilet tissue.
“We do not turn down any donation,” Sharp added.
Monetary donations can be made at Community Bank in Dunlap or mailed to P.O. Box 43, Dunlap, IA 51529.
Product donations can be made during regular hours at the pantry or purchased and left at Smitty's Grocery Store.
For more information, call Andi Sharp at 712-592-0549.
Woodbine Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. Patrons are asked to go to the front door of the pantry and call the phone number posted on the front door. The order will be filled, boxed and placed at the front of the building.
The West Central Community Action Food Pantry, located at 107 N. Fourth Ave., Suite 7, in Logan is the sole pantry with a full freezer.
They need to distribute food to make room for a food bank delivery this week.
The pantry has lifted its normal restrictions of four times per year, so anyone in need can call to schedule a distribution time.
The pantry's hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 712-644-3388.
