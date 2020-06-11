An inaugural Eagles Club Car Show has been planned for Sunday, June 14, beginning at 8 a.m., at Missouri Valley City Park.
According to event organizer Don Bugenhagen, the event will raise funds for The American Cancer Society and is in memory of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3876 member Nick McDunn.
Additionally, funds raised with a planned 50/50 raffle will be given to the Missouri Valley schools to provide hot lunches for underprivileged students.
The Eagles Club will serve pulled-pork sandwiches, brisket, hot dogs and hamburgers as well, and funds from food purchases will support the club’s various activities and benefits.
“We started this out thinking we might have 40 or 50 cars,” Bugenhagen said. “Now, (car shows) have been cancelling, so we are probably one of the first shows. We have been getting a lot of phone calls. I think we might see well over 100 cars.”
Car owners don’t have to pre-register, he added, as that can be done the day of the event.
Bugenhagen added that the space provided in the park will allow for proper social distancing as cars are generally parked five to six feet apart anyway.
“We are hoping for a lot of spectators. I suspect people want to get out and do something,” he added. “When you are out walking around, you are generally at least six feet apart.”
Finally, Scoop the Loop in Missouri Valley has organized a pre-car show cruise night for Saturday, June 13, from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call Mary Jo at MJ’s Flowers and Balloons, 712-642-4476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.