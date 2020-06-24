The first Missouri Valley Eagles Club #3876 Car and Truck Show, in memory of Mick McDunn, was deemed a success with 117 registered entrants and hundreds of spectators.
Missouri Valley City Park was filled with old cars, new cars, muscle cars, trucks, and even a couple of hearses on Sunday, June 14.
Host cars included Don Bugenhagen’s 1932 Ford Highboy, George Ray’s 1957 Chevy Panel, a 1965 Chevy Corvette belonging to Stuart McDunn, John Honeywell’s
1968 Chevy Camaro, Chad Stream’s 2000 Trans Am, and Ray Wright’s 1929 Model A Ford.
In addition to memorializing a fellow Eagle, McDunn, the local Eagles used the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society and a 50/50 raffle, with the raffle funds being given to the Missouri Valley Community School District to provide hot meals for students who would otherwise not have them.
Many cars won prizes, but the grand winner was the vehicle, chosen by McDunn’s wife and children, called “Mick’s Pick.” That vehicle is a 1952 Chevrolet truck, owned by Rex Clark of Council Bluffs. A photo will be displayed on a plaque at the local Eagles Club, and next year the plaque will be updated with a photo of the new winner.
“We’re going to do it again next year, I am sure,” planner Don Bugenhagen said.
The top 30 cars with the most votes were each awarded a plaque, and Duane Livermore won the 50/50 raffle totaling $310.
The Eagles Club appreciated all the additional help they received during the event and the area businesses that donated to the event as well, including Logan State Bank, Steve Keller State Farm Insurance, 4th Avenue Grill, Papa Joe’s Bar, MidStates Bank, Valley Arms, Great Western Bank, American National Bank, Huff Tire, Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce, Casey’s General Store, the Harrison County Fair Board, Denny Smith, Hoffman Insurance, and the City of Missouri Valley.
