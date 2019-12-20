On Dec. 8, Iowa Department of Natural Resource conservation officers were notified about a property damage incident in Logan and later determined a hunter in the hunting party was shot during a deer drive.
Chase Maguire, 18, of Logan, was shooting at a deer over a hilltop with a .450 Bushmaster when he missed the deer, hitting a house in the distance.
Within the same group, Craig Brenden, 38, of Logan, was shot in the lower leg by another member of his hunting party. While the hunter was shooting a deer that had been wounded by another hunter of the party, Brenden was wounded. Investigators are still trying to determine which hunter fired the shot that hit Brenden.
Brenden was transported to a local hospital and then air-lifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., and was in stable condition on Dec. 10.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.
