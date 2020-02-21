Throughout our adult lives, the biggest expense most of us incur is housing. For retired citizens, or those about to retire, housing might not be the biggest expense, and it can present unique challenges.
As one of the fastest growing demographics across the nation, seniors’ needs are a priority, so whether you own your own home, rent or live with family, senior and retired housing is in the spotlight.
There are so many housing factors to consider as one ages, including accessibility, safety, and proximity to services and support services.
But for many, the biggest consideration is cost – mortgages, rent, insurance, taxes, and energy costs are all rising and for many, income is limited.
If home modifications are required, such as stair railings, stair lifts, or ramps, the expense could prove excessive for many retired citizens who wish to stay in their home.
Fortunately, there are several programs available that are focused on helping aging residents stay in their own home.
“Residents can pay their taxes monthly instead of trying to pay it in September and March,” Harrison County, Iowa, Treasurer Sheila Phillips said. “I know some have financial issues, and we will take monthly payments all year long because residents can make future tax payments on their property anytime. Payments can be made online or in our office.”
Additionally, Phillips said, automatic payments can be set up online as well.
As part of the Homestead Tax Credit in the Iowa Code, the Disabled and Senior Citizens Property Tax Credit and Rent Reimbursement Program provides low-income citizens with property tax assistance, according to the iowa.gov website.
Homeowners with low income can qualify for a property tax credit, while renters can qualify for a reimbursement of rent constituting property taxes paid of 25 to 100 percent, up to $1,000 annually.
As income increases, the percentage of reimbursement decreases.
To qualify, claimants must be 65 years of age or older on Dec. 31 of the claim year.
A qualifying property owner can file with their county treasurer by June 1, while qualifying renters file directly with the Iowa Department of Revenue by June 15.
Assistance is also offered to apply for rent reimbursement and to check on the status of a claim by calling 515-281-3114 or 800-367-3388, visiting West Central Community Action at www.westcentralca.org, or at several locations, including the Plymouth County Treasurer in Le Mars and the Ida County Treasurer in Ida Grove.
If modifications are needed, the USDA Rural Development offers a Housing Preservation Grant. In addition to low-interest loans, this grant can be used to rehabilitate housing occupied by retired and senior citizens, or it can be used to make modifications for safety, such as stair lifts, ramps, and rails.
The closest USDA Rural Development area office in Iowa is in Atlantic and can be reached by calling 712-243-2107, or interested residents can call the general housing team in Des Moines at 515-284-4667.
For some retired and retiring citizens, downsizing to a retirement-friendly apartment makes the most sense. Harrison County, Iowa, has many options from which to choose.
The Region 12 Housing Authority, located in Carroll, Iowa, can be reached at 712-792-5560 for a list of available HUD housing units in the area. Many Harrison County communities have apartment complexes dedicated to senior housing.
Missouri Valley
Culavin Heights is a seven-story, public housing high rise at 505 E. Huron St. with 53 independent living units. Preference is given to elderly residents and those who are handicap disabled. It features several public spaces for residents and is close to downtown Missouri Valley. The complex boasts a shared laundry facility, ADA compliant apartments, and on-site maintenance.
Kovar Court, located at 100 North Sixth St., is a pet-friendly senior living community near the business district with wheelchair accessible units. With many of the same amenities of most multi-unit complexes, including a community room with a full kitchen, Kovar Court also offers controlled access with an intercom system, and each unit includes window treatments.
Sunset Village is a ranch style senior housing complex located at 1203 W. Huron St. The village offers 16 single bedroom units within easy walking distance from the Little Willow Dog Park, Missouri Valley City Park, and Harrison County Fairgrounds.
Logan
Boyer View Apartments at 103 Boyer View Drive in Logan offers 24 one-bedroom units. Amenities at this ranch-style complex include a community room, shared laundry facility, and plenty of outdoor space.
Woodbine
Woodland Apartments, located at 1105 Park St. in Woodbine, has 48 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments. This three-story complex offers a service coordinator and has an elevator, shared laundry facilities, controlled access, and a multi-use room. Rooms are wheelchair accessible, and a property manager is on-site.
Dunlap
Dunlap housing units 1-5 are located throughout the community with units at 605 Jeroleman, 203 Y St., 206 Park St., 202 Park St., and 611 Eaton St. These properties are managed by Murphy Management of Algona. They can be reached at 515-295-2927.
This is not an exhaustive list of housing options for retired, retiring, or senior citizens. The Region 12 Housing Authority in Carroll can be reached via telephone at 712-792-5560 for more information.
Connections Area Agency on Aging and Lifelong Links is also a great resource for any senior housing questions. Contact them at 800-432-9209.
