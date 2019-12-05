Tom Osborne talks TeamMates at Missouri Valley High School
“The most precious gift you can give another person is the gift of your time,” said Dr. Tom Osborne.
Osborne spoke about his TeamMates mentoring program during the Missouri Valley High School Community Night on Nov. 11.
Missouri Valley CSD was one of the first districts in Iowa to implement the mentoring program started by Osborne, longtime, award-winning coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
TeamMates Eastern Regional Coordinator Jay Wright introduced Osborne during the program with some statistics on the mentoring program.
“I know he has been a Hall of Fame football coach and has been on the college football playoff committee. He has done a lot of great things,” Wright said. “Football championships are great, and trophies are awesome, but impacting youth and changing the world is so much more significant.”
TeamMates began 28 years ago in Lincoln, Neb. It grew throughout Nebraska before branching out into Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, and Iowa. Over those years, more than 40,000 young people have been mentored.
For the past dozen years, the program has grown in Iowa with Missouri Valley at the forefront.
This year, there are more than 700 matches throughout the state and Missouri Valley has 41 matches with more students on a waiting list.
Wright encouraged every current mentor to recruit another.
“It is the most rewarding experience you will have,” he said. “The coolest thing to see is the impact the kids have on the mentor.”
Mentoring is the best way to have a lifelong positive impact on a kid and a great way to give back, according to Wright.
Osborne became the head coach of the Huskers in 1972. He said that through his coaching years, he noticed a change in family structure. He witnessed the dawn of the drug culture, as well as an increase in violent lyrics in music and scenes in television, movies, and video games.
Communication has changed, Osborne said, and it has impacted emotional intelligence and young people’s ability to read body language.
“It used to be if you were on a team bus or team plane, it was pretty lively conversation. Now if you are around a bunch of young people, it is very quiet – everybody is looking at a phone or an iPad,” he said. “They may be sitting five feet apart, but they are not talking. They are texting each other.”
Increased face time and conversation with youth is an easy way to counteract the negative impact brought about by those changes.
Mentoring a young person has a compelling academic impact, though mentors aren’t required to know how to do calculus or conjugate a verb, Osborne added.
TeamMates is not a tutoring program.
Mentored youth experience increased time in the classroom, as well as increased grades and graduation rates.
“We also know from national research that a young person with a mentor is 62 percent more likely to go on to college than someone from similar circumstances who does not have a mentor,” he said.
While mentors increase a student’s academic outcome, there is a marked decrease in other outcomes, such as time spent in the principal’s office, suspensions, classroom disruptions, drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancy, and criminal activity.
“It was interesting, and we hadn’t anticipated this, but we found that kids who had a mentor are more hopeful about the future,” Osborne said. “Hope is a powerful thing.”
Mentors provide a consistent caring adult who affirms a young person’s strengths and offers the mentee a vision of what can be and how their future can look in as little as 30 minutes a week.
“The most precious gift you can give another person is the gift of your time,” Osborne said.
DeMoine Adams, a former Nebraska Husker recruited by Tom Osborne in 1998, concluded that everybody eats lunch, so eating lunch once a week with a student doesn’t take any extra effort.
Though Adams didn’t spend much time being coached by Osborne, he said, “I am very fortunate to play on Dr. Osborne’s other team.”
“As a college student, I was a mentor. Even though I was a super-busy student athlete, I still found 30 to 40 minutes a week to use my role to be a role model,” Adams said. “As mentors you are truly turning this community into a championship community. Show up and show them what it means to be committed.”
Society teaches youth to focus on what is wrong with them, focuses on their weaknesses, but mentors turn that focus to resilience, positivity, and hopefulness.
“What they see is what they get. They can see more face-to-face role models, modeling to them what it means to be resilient, what it means to be positive, what it means to have hope,” he added. “Mentors are the ones who help students focus on their strengths instead of their weaknesses, on what is right with them instead of what is wrong with them, on what they can do instead of what they can’t do.”
Wright, Osborne, and Adams ask each adult to consider mentoring in any of the Harrison County school districts. Men are especially needed. For more information, visit teammates.org.
“These students are the home team. What can you do to help the home team stay in the game and win?” Adams asked.
