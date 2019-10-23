Missouri Valley City Council hears parking complaint
A shortage of parking on the north side of Missouri Valley along North First Street could have citizens walking more than 100 yards to get home.
Parking on First Street north of the Missouri Valley Community School District administrative building, or rather the lack thereof, was discussed for a second time at Missouri Valley City Council on Oct. 1.
Citizen Rob Lange stated that he needs parking in front of his residences, one that is rented to an individual with a handicapped-parking permit in this area. The issue is that parking violations have been issued for those parking in the boulevard between the sidewalk and the street.
There are few options for most of the homes in that area. If a property has a driveway, it is often too narrow for vehicles today, and there are no side streets that offer relief.
“The nearest place to park is 125 to 150 yards away,” Lange said. “We have no side streets to park on. We have no back alley, and we have been parking there for 50 years.”
Kids walking to school were walking through mud and standing water, Lange said, so he is replacing the sidewalk, but is seeking permission to continue parking in the boulevard.
“I need one space. I have a shared driveway and a handicapped renter who needs that space most of the time. I need one parking space,” he explained. “There are 20 to 30 places around town that are doing the same thing.”
Lange first broached the concern at one of the September city council meetings and was told that council would look into it, though Mayor Shawn Kelly was absent for that meeting.
Kelly asked if there was enough room for a vehicle between the highway and the sidewalk, and Lange assured him there was. He reiterated that he is putting in a new sidewalk as well as rocking the parking space to prevent damage to the boulevard.
“There is an ordinance against parking in the right-of-way,” Kelly said.
Council member Roger Gunderson looked into state laws regulating parking on highways and said that the state’s main concern is safety.
“We sure don’t want to have anybody walking a block and a half with groceries, especially with wintertime setting in,” council member Sherman Struble said.
The parking available more than 100 yards away is also on the opposite side of the highway, compounding the safety concern.
Laws determine how far off the side of roadways drivers must park according to Ed Murray, Missouri Valley Chief of Police.
“I do understand Rob’s concern. Prior administrations did give some residents permission to rock the right-of-way,” Murray said. “We are running into issues, and we decided that if we were going to start enforcing (parking) every other place in town, it should be enforced there.”
Murray added that the matter is causing issues in the area with no place to park.
“When you take parking away from someone that has been allowed to park there for so long, it is going to create controversy,” he added. “I don’t have a solution. My personal opinion is that it is unfair to some that have been allowed to do that. Some have rocked it, some have paved it.”
Murray cautioned the city council that parking is all or none, and if one resident is allowed parking, the others will want it, too, on First Street and throughout the community.
“I think we need to look into it more,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t want to carry groceries that far either, but at the same time, you have got to look at safety issues and visibility. There has got to be a reason that ordinance was passed in the first place.”
The matter will be on the agenda in the future, and City Clerk Jodie Flaherty will contact the city attorney for guidance as well.
