The Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center, which is located at 2931 Monroe Ave., Missouri Valley, has reopened for business with reduced hours.
They will be opening later and closing earlier so staff can clean, sanitize, and restock.
“We are closing at 3 p.m. on Thursdays for safety,” welcome center Supervisor Kathy Dirks said. “We host a farmers market in the parking lot and it normally is very crowded in the welcome center during the market.”
Additionally, the school will be closed to the public until further notice to ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors.
“It is extremely hard to sanitize and it is a high touch-point area with visitors, especially kids, who like to sit in the desks and play school,” Dirks said. “The auditorium will also be closed for public use until further notice and will be for staff use only.”
For staff protection, each staff member will be assigned a location in the room to work, eat lunch, and perform other duties because the break room is only large enough for one person with current social distancing guidelines. Additionally, it is open to the rest of the center.
“It will be considered neutral staff space and will only be used by the staff member working the front counter,” Dirks said.
The welcome center will not show movies or host meetings until further notice.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
For more details, call 712-642-2114 or check out the site’s Facebook page: Harrison County Iowa Welcome Center.
