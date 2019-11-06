The latest City of Missouri Valley hiring policy draft was approved by City Attorney Todd Argotsinger and discussed during the regular council meeting on Oct. 1.
Council members previously stated dissatisfaction with their lack of hiring authority, prompting City Clerk Jodie Flaherty to create a policy.
The proposed policy states that council shall follow all federal and state hiring laws.
The process under consideration begins with council’s direction for staff to hire, either to fill a vacant position or to add a position.
The city council would set the dates for advertising open positions for a minimum of 10 days in accordance with the Iowa Veteran’s Preference Law, as well as deadlines for completed applications.
Under the proposed policy, the mayor would sit on a hiring committee to include at least one, but not more than two, city council members and appropriate staff.
The proposed policy includes staff responsibilities and outlines how the hiring committee would proceed with interviews and making recommendations to the city council.
The city council will then determine, by motion in open meeting, the offer to the chosen candidate and direct staff to make the offer.
New hires would then be expected to meet with the city council after accepting the position.
“When I read through it, it seemed to me that it is worded properly all the way through,” Mayor Shawn Kelly said.
City Council member Roger Gunderson asked about background checks for new hires, and Flaherty assured him that if a position required a background check, it would be done.
“A lot of people have some pretty extreme points of view, and small towns are not immune from people with those points of view,” Gunderson said, who was referencing a check of applicants social media accounts. “That is my only concern. I am looking for it in here, and I haven’t seen it yet.”
Flaherty and Police Chief Ed Murray both cautioned the city council that acting on an applicant’s social media may infringe on rights protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The matter will be revisited at a future city council meeting, and Flaherty said she would add a criminal background check process to the proposed policy before returning with a new draft.
