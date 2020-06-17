Heroes work here

Some anonymous community members have been recognizing Missouri Valley's "heroes" who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. The front of the Missouri Valley Police Department along Erie Street was spruced up on June 5 with signs of appreciation, as well as displays of flowers.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 21
-
Jun 22
Top 10 List
-
Blair pool to open Saturday
-
Blair Pool opens for season with restrictions
-
Slow mover
-
Times Gone By: Dominant 1964 Herman basketball team finished a win shy of state title
-
No charges to be filed in Carter Place COVID-19 outbreak
-
Six injured in Missouri Valley accident on Highway 30 Sunday evening
-
Peaceful, respectful and meaningful
-
MCH Auxiliary Rummage Sale canceled
-
Village board to consider chickens in Arlington neighborhoods
-
Worshipping together again after 84 days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.