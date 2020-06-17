Heroes work here
The front of the Missouri Valley Police Department along Erie Street was spruced up on June 5 with signs of appreciation, as well as displays of flowers.

 Matt Gengler

Some anonymous community members have been recognizing Missouri Valley's "heroes" who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. The front of the Missouri Valley Police Department along Erie Street was spruced up on June 5 with signs of appreciation, as well as displays of flowers.

