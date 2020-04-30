How area food pantries continue to meet increased needs
While area food pantries are facing higher demands, other entities are stepping up their support.
At their April 16 meeting, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted to donate a total of $1,000 to the Harrison County food pantries.
The county donated $200 each to Harrison County Food Pantry in Missouri Valley, Dunlap Community Food Pantry, Woodbine Community Food Pantry, West Central Community Action Agency Food Pantry in Logan, and Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin.
Additionally, West Central Community Action Agency was recently notified that Mid-American Energy is donating $10,000 to the WCCA food pantries in Shelby, Harrison, Mills, Fremont, and Montgomery Counties.
According to WCCA Outreach Director Dena Matthews, that funding will be evenly split between each of the pantries.
“We see various needs throughout the year, but at this time, we recognize that every community is seeing increased need,” she said.
Matthews said she has been busy applying for grants to fund WCCA food pantries during this time, and several other grants have been received as well.
One such grant, from the Iowa West Foundation COVID-19 Response, totaled $24,000 to be distributed to all six of WCCA’s food pantries, including the food pantry in Monona County.
A $5,000 grant through Delta Dental was also received.
While these funds have been granted solely to WCCA programs, Matthews added that the increased needs of Harrison County are best served if everyone works together for the common goal. To that end, she keeps in close contact with all the area food pantries.
“All Harrison County pantries are working to refer consumers to one another when needs arise,” she said. “We want to make sure we maintain partnerships throughout the county with all of our partners.”
