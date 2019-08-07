Several years ago, Woodbine resident Sherri Webb heard that the Monarch population was decimated by uncharacteristically low temperatures in Mexico.
She learned that the only plant Monarch larvae (caterpillars) can eat is milkweed, so while most people were trying to kill the plant, she began cultivating it in her gardens.
“I actually dug up a few plants across the road when I started this a few years ago. I started when they started talking about the population. Twenty-five percent of them had died in Mexico due to a freak freeze,” she said, “so I thought maybe I could try.”
Webb did well, and since that time she has built her gardens around providing for the Monarch. They are filled with the Monarchs’ favorite flowers and include plenty of milkweed, which comes back each year. She now tends a thriving Monarch way station and raises the butterflies at home.
“I guess if people realize that milkweed is the only thing they can eat, maybe they will stop killing the milkweed and stop using pesticides,” Webb said.
Just one to five of 100 butterfly eggs make it because there are so many predators, including wasps, soldier bugs, assassin bugs, aphids, and Tachnid flies, she said.
As Webb finds the eggs attached to milkweed leaves in her garden she gathers them and allows them to hatch in safety. They will then feed on the leaves as a caterpillar, and eventually, the larvae will begin pupation.
The larvae molt five times, and with the final molting, the larvae begin the chrysalis stage, which lasts for about two weeks, depending on the heat.
According to Webb, hotter weather speeds up the process, sometimes as short as 10 days.
During the pupation, the larvae change rapidly; they must in order to emerge an adult Monarch in such a short amount of time.
As they emerge, they are fragile and must gain strength before she releases them to do what Monarchs do.
Occasionally, during the emerging, a butterfly’s wings will be damaged, and Webb will have to fix them or make the hard decision to euthanize.
“That is the hard part; you do lose them once in awhile,” she said.
Those that make it to adulthood survive just a few weeks, sipping the sweet nectar of their favorite flowers and laying eggs before dying.
This cycle repeats four times each year, but the final generation doesn’t die. Instead, they migrate south where they live for months in the warmer weather.
As the weather warms in the spring, those Monarchs migrate north and east to begin laying eggs for the next generation, beginning the cycle all over again.
“They will do their best, but then they will die,” Webb said.
When you see the graceful butterflies fluttering by, remember that they are here for just a short while, and if possible, Webb urges others to leave a bit of milkweed out for the Monarchs.
“I'm not in it for the glory. I’m just hoping to keep them in our world,” she concluded. “I want great-grandchildren and beyond to be able to watch them as they flutter across the yard.”
