When a need arises, communities come together.
The first pandemic in more than 100 years has certainly proven that to be true in Missouri Valley.
In addition to local businesses providing support in various ways, local volunteers have found a way to help their neighbors.
A website has been built for volunteers to register to deliver needed items to others in the community. The same website allows those who need deliveries to register as well. Find that site at hccovid19aid.wixsite.com/website.
Additionally, local food pantries will continue to provide for those in need.
While essential items are covered, local churches are doing what they can to provide spiritual support during this time as well.
The Missouri Valley Christian Church is providing service through a YouTube channel. It can also be seen on their Facebook page. Simply visit www.youtube.com or www.facebook.com and search Missouri Valley Christian Church.
While all Masses, classes, and activities at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley have been canceled until further notice due to the pandemic, a list of ways to see Mass has been shared on the St. Patrick's Facebook page.
The Congregation Council at Saint Paul Lutheran has voted to suspend all activities through the month of March and to revisit and reassess the issue via a virtual meeting on March 31, according to their website.
This includes, but is not limited to, in-person Sunday worship; Sunday school and confirmation; choir; adult Bible study; Wednesday evening meals and worship; in-person pastoral care, such as in-person hospital; and home visits.
Other pastoral care calls, such as by telephone call, text, or Facetime, will be made instead and a special website has been set up to provide people with access to resources for Sunday worship, Lenten worship, and confirmation classes. Visit splc.uncoveredgifts.com.
Finally, according to Grace Community Fellowship marketing manager Janette Lager, they are allowing members and visitors to gather for Wednesday morning prayers at 8 a.m. as well as Sunday worship services with a pre-recorded video at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. as long as the numbers remain at 10 or less.
“We are still going about our normal business at church, but are keeping it under 10 or less. We know that the majority of our members will stay home, even if they are healthy,” she said. “Each service was attended by less than 10 and many are watching on the website, YouTube, or Facebook. We will abide by whatever the governor says.”
Anyone who wishes to attend service at either of the church's two locations is asked to sign up on the website to facilitate following the under 10 rule.
The church is also maintaining connections through phone, text, email, and messaging as well as the video services.
Though we reached out to Missouri Valley and Modale Methodist Churches, Missouri Valley's First Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church of Missouri Valley, and Sunrise Community Church of the Nazarene in Missouri Valley, their information was not received prior to press time.
“If anyone wishes to meet with Pastor Brad Westercamp (of Grace Community Fellowship), he welcomes them,” Lager added. “He has a heart for shepherding and a mind that wants to know and understand any crisis.”
