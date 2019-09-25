The Healthiest State Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Since 2011, the Healthiest State Initiative has engaged hundreds of thousands of Iowans in schools, worksites, and communities across the state to walk for 30 minutes. This year’s goal is to have at least one organized walk in all 99 counties with a total of at least 900 walks to celebrate the event’s ninth year.
The event’s slogan “Walk More. Connect More.” encourages participants to walk with a neighbor, friend, co-worker or family members.
Another way to connect with other Iowans is through social media, using the hashtags #GetYourWalkOn2019 and #WalkMoreConnectMore.
The Annual Walk also serves as a kick-off to Healthiest State Month, happening throughout October, encouraging Iowans to “Live 5-2-1-0” and reminding them that “Healthy Choices Count!” To learn more about 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count, visit www.iowahealthieststate.com/5210.
The Healthiest State Initiative invites all Iowans to take this first step in building a healthier lifestyle and hopes that you will make walking 30 minutes part of your everyday routine. Join Harrison County Home & Public Health’s Walk in the Park in Logan at noon on Oct. 2 or register your own walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.