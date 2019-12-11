As Harrison County Emergency Management begins the task of building a new hazard mitigation plan, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved a grant application to fund contractor services to write the plan.
The future Harrison County plan is expected to include multiple hazards and multiple agencies, as the current plan does; however, the future plan will be written in conjunction with Shelby County as the neighboring counties share many of the same hazards.
“Weather is probably the number one hazard,” Harrison County Emergency Manager Larry Oliver said. “Though there will be some county-specific hazards as well.”
The current plan, done in 2015, is FEMA approved, but it comes due for replacement in 2020.
“Since we have started the process, even if it isn’t complete in 2020, it will qualify,” Oliver said of the future plan.
Harrison County will be permitted to continue using the 2015 plan in the interim as well.
Southwest Iowa Planning Council will be the contractor for services related to the future hazard mitigation plan, which covers the county as a whole, every city within the county, and all the school districts.
The cost to the county will be just more than $5,000. That will be divided per capita with a standard fee for each school district. Each agency will have an equal voice for what they need in the plan, according to Oliver.
“That is how it was run the last time,” Oliver said.
Weather, specifically flooding, is the hazard that is likely on everyone’s mind and along those lines, Oliver further reported to the Board of Supervisors that spring flood forecasts are complete, and the release at Gavin’s Point Dam will be down to 22,000 cubic foot per second in December – their regular amount.
“If you ask the Corps, if they reduce it underneath the ice in the northern dams, then in the spring, it is like a corn crib – you know, you take the corn out below and what is hard on the top will collapse,” Oliver explained. “If all that ice would collapse in the dam, it would jam it up. Then the potential for problems to the dam are much greater at that point.”
While reduced flow over the winter is not necessarily an issue, it will likely mean heavily increased releases over a short amount of time as spring runoff begins.
If that happens while Harrison County ground is still frozen, the release will likely cause more flooding this spring.
There has been just a couple of times the Blair, Neb., gauge has been below flood stage in the past eight months, Oliver added.
