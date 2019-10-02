The 2019 West Harrison Homecoming Coronation was held on Wednesday evening at the West Harrison gymnasium.
Tyler Melby and Chloe Gilgen were chosen at 2019 Homecoming Royalty, as they will reign over all the Homecoming festivities for the remainder of the week.
The 2019 Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday afternoon starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by the community pep rally at 1:45 p.m.
The Homecoming Football game between the Hawkeyes and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton kicks off at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming Dance will be from 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. at the high school.
