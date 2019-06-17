Delegates are among 160 kids from across the U.S. to advocate for type 1 diabetes research in Washington, D.C.
Two children from the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area were chosen by JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research, to join a delegation of their peers and celebrity advocates in Washington, D.C., this summer at JDRF 2019 Children’s Congress from July 8-10.
Claire Hennessy, 15, and Sofia Pantano, 14, will join more than 160 other children from around the U.S. to lobby their members of Congress and remind them of the vital need to support T1D research that could reduce the burden of this disease and ultimately find a cure.
These children – ages 4 to 17 and representing all 50 states – will participate in a number of activities on the Hill, including a Congressional Committee hearing to share personal testimonies that highlight the challenges of living with T1D and the need for continued funding for research projects such as the Special Diabetes Program.
“Every day these children and their parents face type 1 diabetes, and by sharing their stories, they become powerful advocates in the fight to end this disease that affects millions of Americans,” said Laci Naber, JDRF Omaha-Council Bluffs Executive Director. “Children’s Congress gives the T1D youth community a unified voice in front of Congress and a way to urge our government leaders to continue supporting research.”
“I want to participate in Children’s Congress because I want to be able to make a difference and end type 1 diabetes,” said Hennessy. “I’m so excited to go because I cannot wait to experience our nation’s Capital and meet our U.S. Senators and Representatives.”
“I wanted to be in Children’s Congress because it sounded like a great opportunity to do something for my community of type 1 diabetics,” said Pantano. “I also cannot wait to see all of the other type ones and make new friends!”
JDRF Children’s Congress was inspired in 1999 by (then) 8-year-old Tommy Solo from Massachusetts. He overheard adult JDRF volunteers talking about going to Washington, D.C., to talk to Congress and thought it was important that children go, too, and make their voices heard.
JDRF Children’s Congress inspires national lawmakers to remember the children who live with T1D when making decisions about medical research funding and voting on other important Federal Government issues relating to diabetes.
The young Delegates’ personal stories, told in their own words, are often more powerful than almost any other type of education a legislator and staff can receive.
Tommy’s idea quickly became a well-developed event, first held in 1999. Since then, JDRF Children’s Congress has occurred every other year.
To learn more about JDRF Children’s Congress, visit cc.jdrf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.