The Harrison County Pest Resistance Management Team has been working within Harrison County for two years to provide information to the entire agricultural community about pest resistance and how important it is to include pest resistance management in every agricultural production decision.
While the Harrison County team has largely focused on resistance of weeds to herbicides, the overall pest resistance management focus must be on not only weeds, but also on insect resistance to insecticides and crop disease to fungicides.
Because of the success of this Harrison County team, two national organizations came to Harrison County on Aug. 6 to spend the entire day dialoging with this team in regard to such aspects as how the team formed, why the team composition is the way it is, why the team stays together, what keeps the team motivated and interested in pest resistance management, where is the team going from here in combatting resistance, etc.
These organizations are the Weed Science Society of America and the Entomological Society of America. The two societies joined efforts to provide a unique opportunity for attendees by invitation only who were at what was called the “experience” to explore collaborative approaches to pest resistance management.
The gathering of the groups was called “2019 Science Policy Experience: Collaborative Approach to Resistance Management.” The goal of the experience was to leave with a new perspective and tools that can assist each attendee and their respective organizations in broader stakeholder groups in the development and implementation of local, voluntary, community-based pest resistance management.
The group realizes the presence of a new era of socially responsible pest resistance management and all interested in fighting pest resistance must take advantage of new paradigms in communication, social networks, digital tools, and agricultural technology.
All involved in the experience fully agree with what I, as Harrison County Team lead, have been saying, “If we do not get control of resistance of pests to the tools that we have to combat them, either crop yields will be reduced or crop expenses will increase, or both.”
This was fully supported by attendee Don Parker, manager of Integrated Pest Management for the National Cotton Council, who provided documentation regarding the rapid expansion of palmer amaranth in cotton country that has resulted in reduced yields and increased costs.
The attendees on this experience included representatives from universities, major chemical corporations, Iowa and national commodity groups, Environmental Protection Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency, Farm Service Agency, Nature Conservancy, lending and crop insurance, agricultural supply retailers, and farm management.
The group left Harrison County with renewed excitement that local, voluntary, community-based pest resistance management can be achieved. I emphasized to the attendees that “to truly achieve the best pest resistance management that we can, the entire agricultural community must be included. This means not just farmers and landowners but all entities such as the Environmental Protection Agency; seed companies; herbicide, insecticide, and fungicide companies; state and federal agencies; financial institutions; farm management; farm supply retailers; and universities.”
For further information, visit the website “protectiowacrops.org” or contact me at 712-269-2989 or at email l-bbuss@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.