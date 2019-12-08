Representatives receiving Fall 2019 Grant Awards include, front row from left to right, Jim Long and Sally Salter, Missouri Valley Park Board; Cindy Unger, Rand Community Center; Katie Preston, Missouri Valley Aquatic Center; Nancy Foutch, Woodbine Carnegie Public Library; Sue Assmann, Woodbine Main Street; Tammy Smith-Cooperrider and Loene Herman, Modale Public Library. Second row, Guy Graff, Mondamin Community Center; Kathy Zaiser, Rand Community Center; Angela Winther, City of Logan and Logan Public Library; Rose Thompson, Dunlap Chapter of Senior Citizens; Jack Winther, Caleb Loftus, Claire Hennessy, and Rod Ortner, Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports. Third row, Harrison County Community Foundation Board members Barbara Oliver and Treva Block (Chair), and Todd Noah and Ronny Woodward, City of Pisgah.