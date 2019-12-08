The Harrison County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that grants totaling $65,925 were awarded to Harrison County nonprofit agencies and local municipalities.
With these grants, the Harrison County Community Foundation has distributed over $3 million in grants and scholarships over the last 22 years.
The following organizations were awarded grants by the Harrison County Community Foundation Advisory Board at a check presentation on Nov. 19:
• City of Logan, Jim Wood Aquatic Center Zero Depth Water Feature, $10,000.
• City of Pisgah, Community Announcement Board, $2,940.
• Dunlap Chapter of Senior Citizens, Upgrade Electrical, $5,360.
• Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports, Phase II Regulation Trap Range, $2,500.
• Logan Public Library, New Color Digital Imaging System, $1,730.
• Missouri Valley Aquatic Center, New Diving Board Platform. $11,000.
• Missouri Valley Park Board, Dog Park Expansion and Tennis Court Updates, $9,305.
• Modale Public Library, Library Expansion and ADA Improvement - Phase I, $10,000.
• Mondamin Community Center, Kitchen Upgrade, $3,450.
• Rand Community Center, Electronic Media Update, $2,140.
• Woodbine Carnegie Public Library, Upgraded Youth Library Computers, $2,500.
• Woodbine Main Street, Speaker System for Downtown and 6th Street, $5,000.
All grantees met the criteria as Harrison County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Harrison County were eligible to apply.
These grant funds were made possible by the generosity of donors to the Harrison County Community Foundation and the following charitable funds through the community foundation – Kathryn Heistand Walpus Endowed Fund for Woodbine, Lloyd and Donna Leonard Endowed Fund, Missouri Valley Community Foundation Endowment Fund, Pisgah Community Endowed Fund, Wubbena C. Rand Endowed Fund, and Richard and Kathryn Randall Endowed Fund.
The Harrison County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds, such as those above, that address changing, vital community needs and interests.
To inquire about donating to the Harrison County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Harrison County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Harrison County Community Foundation are Chair, Treva Block of Dunlap; Vice Chair, Judy Holcombe of Missouri Valley; Secretary/Treasurer, Ragene Darling of Logan; Mike Carson of Pisgah; Barbara Oliver of Logan; Noel Sherer of Woodbine; and Jay Smith of Missouri Valley.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
