Harrison County’s positive COVID-19 cases have risen from 42 to 47 in just four days.
On June 22 Harrison County Public Health announced a new case, a female aged 21-40, bringing the total to 42 cases in Harrison County.
At that time, 859 tests had been administered, and three cases had been released from monitoring, leaving nine active cases.
Just two days later two more positive cases were confirmed. The first, a male aged 41-60, and the second a female in the same age group. However, because six cases were released from public health monitoring, just five active cases remained.
One that day, June 24, 880 tests had been administered and 4.9 percent of those tests were positive.
Fast forward two more days, June 26, 939 tests were given and three additional cases were confirmed in Harrison County.
The first, a female aged 18-40; the second, a female over the age of 80, and the third case, a male aged 18-40.
Those cases brought the total number of positive cases in Harrison County to 47, with seven being monitored by public health officials.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath. Residents experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider.
All citizens are encouraged to stay home as often as possible and to choose just one family member to perform necessary errands.
When out in public, Harrison County Public Health encourages citizens to wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet or greater from others.
More reopening guidance can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Guidance.
Harrison County Public Health Administrator, Brad Brake, plans to schedule a Q&A in the near future.
