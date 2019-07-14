Many hands make light work, but the Harrison County Long Term Recovery Coalition still needs more hands to better provide long-term recovery assistance to Harrison County residents.
Active flood fighting continues along the Missouri River, according to Harrison County Emergency Manager Larry Oliver, though river levels are beginning to decrease despite continued run-off from melting snowpack.
“It is forecast to continue to go down. Gavin’s Point Dam is still releasing at 75,000 cubic foot per second,” Oliver added. “As with all emergencies, there are a lot of moving parts. That is why long-term recovery groups are extremely important. What this group can bring to the table is having (resources) in place. They can go forth and do good work. It is a huge benefit for the people of the county.”
The recent flood event was declared March 12, according to Oliver, and responders are still actively engaged, though long-term recovery has begun for many.
Structures such as roads and systems, such as communication, are vital, but so are families. Long-term recovery focuses on the wellbeing of survivors, according to Jo An Miller, FEMA Volunteer Agency Liaison.
When an event happens, communities immediately pull together with volunteers and resources available before any state or federal aid is offered. After federal and state aid are offered and accepted, those local volunteers and resources are what remain.
For long-term recovery, those resources are essential and the Harrison County Long Term Recovery Coalition endeavors to make those resources easily available to survivors.
Harrison County Long Term Recovery Coalition has formed sub-committees and is seeking volunteers to join those committees. They are:
• Case Management.
• Communication/PR.
• Construction Coordination.
• Needs Assessment.
• Resource and Referral.
• Spiritual/Emotional Care.
• Unmet Needs Coordination.
• Volunteer Coordination.
To volunteer for any of these committees, or for the coalition as a whole, or for more information, contact Amy Lugsch, co-chair of the Coalition, at the Harrison County Outreach Office at 712-644-3388 or via email at alugsch@westcca.org, or co-chair Jack Jones at 712-308-4025 or via email at jackjones@byu.net.
