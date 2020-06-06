Harrison County Home & Public Health has been chosen to participate in the Iowa Emergency Response Corps COVID-19 recovery program.
To that end, HCHPH is actively recruiting two volunteers to address critical community needs that have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chosen volunteers will begin a 450-hour service term in Harrison County to be carried out in 12 to 16 weeks through the Iowa COVID-19 Recovery AmeriCorps program.
Though the volunteers will be based out of the HCHPH office in Logan, HCHPH Director Brad Brake said that they will be active in each community.
The volunteers will focus on food scarcity and mental health awareness and outreach throughout the county. They will also be responsible for contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
These volunteers will develop and implement a program to get local fresh produce to county residents who are most in need, with assistance from the Healthy Harrison Coalition and the existing food voucher program.
“We have received a few calls (about food scarcity), but not a huge amount. The primary objective for the service members will be to coordinate with the local farmer’s market and food pantries to get fresh fruits and vegetables to those in the community who are most in need,” Brake said. “Through the Healthy Harrison Coalition, the Welcome Center Farmer’s Market has a food voucher program. The issue with COVID-19 is that many who are most in need also are at an age, or have an underlying condition, that may prevent them from attending a public farmer’s market. Our hope is that our AmeriCorps members can be the bridge between nutritious food and our residents.”
The volunteers will educate residents of existing mental health programs, support groups, and healthy coping mechanisms while working directly with mental health providers in the county.
“We are going to start focusing more effort into lessening the stigma around seeking mental health services, so the community can expect to see more regarding that topic in the future,” he added. “We are living through some incredibly stressful, divisive times. It’s ok to need and seek some extra help.”
Brake added that the resource connection hub through Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services is a good resource for residents. That can be found online at swiamhds.com/resource-connection.
“I’d also recommend reaching out to us at Public Health, Heartland Family Services, or the local CHI (Health) system. Any one of us should be able to point a caller in the right direction,” he added. “Southwest Iowa NAMI also has a number of great support groups and educational classes that are all free of charge.”
The volunteers will also be trained to work with county nursing epidemiologists to assist as needed in contact tracing of positive COVID-19 cases.
“The volunteers could come from anywhere, but will most likely come from inside the county or the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro area,” Brake said. “The position is currently posted on a few job sites, but we will be branching that out this week to include places like Facebook and college job boards.”
Volunteers will receive $3,780 over the 12 to 16 week term and are expected to provide 450 hours of service.
“The length of their service term really depends on what works best for the volunteer. Their commitment will be to provide 450 hours that can take place over a 12 to 16-week period. That translates to around 28 to 40 hours a week,” Brake said.
The living allowance will not impact current unemployment benefits, as AmeriCorps is considered a training opportunity. Additionally, student loan and childcare assistance are available, and at the end of a successful term, volunteers will receive a Segal Education award of more than $1,600.
Volunteers must be at least 17 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, or be in the process of completion, and must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or a legal permanent resident.
Volunteers will begin as soon as the positions are filled, according to Brake.
“I’d encourage anyone who is interested in this type of opportunity, or knows of anyone, please reach out to us,” he said. “Applications will be reviewed as they are received and decisions made on a rolling basis. Resumes and cover letters can be sent to office@harrisoncountyhealth.org.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.