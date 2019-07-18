Children's Hospital & Medical Center awards Preventing Childhood Obesity Grants to 10 community partners
Children's Hospital & Medical Center has named 10 regional non-profit organizations as Preventing Childhood Obesity Community Grant winners for 2019-2020. Each organization receives $25,000 to support new or existing programs that focus on childhood obesity prevention and improving the health of children and teens.
Receiving one of the grants is Harrison County Home and Public Health for increasing peer and professional support for breastfeeding mothers in Harrison County. Through utilization of the Baby Cafe model, this project aims to reduce disparities in breastfeeding through peer and professional lactation support for the mothers of Harrison County. Further, HCHPH aims to be the county standard for office lactation support policy.
This is the sixth consecutive year that Children's has awarded these grants, a collaborative demonstration of the organization's leadership and commitment to the health of all community children.
The focus on childhood obesity reflects the results of the Omaha metropolitan area's 2018 Child Health Needs Assessment survey, which indicate that obesity remains local parents' number one health concern for their children.
All grantees will also participate in a Learning Collaborative designed and hosted by Children's Center for the Child & Community and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition. The Learning Collaborative adds evaluation and technical assistance support to help the grantees build capacity and implement their project.
Children 's Hospital & Medical Center is the only full-service, pediatric health care center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond.
Children's is home to Nebraska's only Level IV regional Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the state's only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. A regional heart center, it also offers expertise in pediatric heart transplantation.
For more information, visit: cdc.gov/breastfeeding/about-breastfeeding/why-it-matters.html.
