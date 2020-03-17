As Kathy Dirks begins planning for the annual Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center school program, she is seeking the help of volunteers to bring history to life.
The program is in its 26th year and requires the work of about a dozen dedicated volunteers.
“We’ve had teachers bring their classes who went through the program as students, and parent chaperones who went through the program as students, returning with their kids,” she added. “That is a great testament to the wonderful volunteers that have made the program possible year after year.”
Each year Dirks plans at least four presentations demonstrating everyday pioneer life with two volunteers for each demonstration and one volunteer guide for each group attending them.
“If we don’t have volunteers for the program, we just can’t do it,” Dirks said.
Typically, the program, geared for students in grades 2 – 5, features rope making, butter churning, early laundry techniques, and early farming, as well as life in a small log cabin and attending school in a one-room schoolhouse.
“They love to wash clothes and hang them on a clothesline,” Dirks added. “We’ve also done a demonstration on spinning and weaving.”
Students from western Iowa and eastern Nebraska are invited to participate.
Because the buildings are not heated, Dirks waits until late April to begin the program.
The tentative schedule for the coming year includes dates from April 28 through May 1, May 5 through May 8, and May 12 and 13.
“The pioneer heritage demonstration school program at the village/welcome center is a fantastic activity,” Dirks said. “We’ve received numerous compliments over the years from teachers, parents, and students on how educational the program is, yet fun for all involved.”
For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Kathy Dirks at the Harrison County Welcome Center at 712-642-2114.
