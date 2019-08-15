After celebrating 25 years at the Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center, Manager Kathy Dirks invites everyone to join her to celebrate the Welcome Center’s 30th Anniversary.
The Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center will celebrate 30 years as an Iowa Welcome Center during the fourth Living Loess Tour on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Refreshments by Kitchen Sisters of Persia will be served and attendees can register to win $30 gift certificates for the gift shop.
While there, enjoy the walking trail, drink some cherry drink, and visit the Historical Village, including a recently restored log cabin, complete with a story board on the restoration process and see the original logs and nails used to build the cabin. The Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center is located along Highway 30 at 2931 Monroe Ave., Missouri Valley.
