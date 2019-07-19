It is fair time in Harrison County and activities get underway in Missouri Valley this weekend with the 4-H Horse Show at the fairgrounds Horse Arena on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., and the 4-H Dog Show at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Commercial Exhibit Building.
Monday is set-up day at the fairgrounds, then that evening at 7:30 p.m., the Harrison County Fair Talent Show, followed by the crowning of the Fair King and Queen, will be held at the Logan-Magnolia High School Auditorium in Logan.
Judging begins at the fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 23, and is held throughout the day for a number of 4-H exhibits. Ag-Lympics will be held in the show ring that evening at 7 p.m.
Wednesday is Open Class Exhibit Entry Day, which is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and livestock exhibits are checked in throughout the day. The Rabbit Show will begin at 4 p.m., and the 4-H Style Show will be held in the 4-H Exhibit Building at 4:30 p.m.
More royalty is crowned on Wednesday with the first-ever Veteran King and Queen and the Senior King and Queen crowning at 4 p.m. at the Free Entertainment Tent, followed by the crowning of Little Miss Harrison County at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday evening also brings Open Mic Karaoke with Mark Zack from 7-11 p.m. in the Free Entertainment Tent, and Free Family Fun Night is from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Grandstand.
From Wednesday through Saturday enjoy carnival activities at the fairground. Hours of operation are 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Milking of lactating goats will be demonstrated from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the fair in the sheep and goat barn.
Thursday’s activities include judging of a number of events, including the Poultry Show, 4-H Educational Presentations, 4-H Sheep Show, 4-H Goat Show, Food and Nutrition and Flowers in Open Class, 4-H Dairy Show, and 4-H Exploring Swine Class. 4-H Share the Fun will be held at 7 p.m. at 7 p.m. in the 4-H Building, and the Harrison County Fair Rodeo and Mutton Bustin’ will be held at the Grandstand beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Free Entertainment Tent will be the site of the Harrison County Farm Bureau Members Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.
Friday’s activities begin at 9 a.m. with 4-H Table Setting Contest and the 4-H and Open Beef Show. Activities throughout the day include presentation of Care Center premiums, Needle Arts Workshop, 4-H Apple Pie and Muffin Contest, and Open Class Homemade Yeast Cinnamon and Caramel Rolls Contest, Quilt Turning.
Friday night’s big event is Monster Trucks at the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m. There will be a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Also that night is the 4-H Cat Show at 7:30 p.m. and Ray Thompson Hypnosis Show at 7 p.m. at the Free Entertainment Tent.
Saturday’s activities begin at 8:30 a.m. with the 4-H Swine Show, and the Harrison County Fair Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Possibilities.” The parade route begins at the fairgrounds in Missouri Valley and goes east on Huron Street to North Sixth Street.
Also on Saturday is a Farmers Market from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Free Entertainment Tent, Pedal Tractor Pull, Clover Kids Stuffed Animal Show, and the 4-H Apple Pie and Muffin Auction.
Rick Powell and Friends will perform from 7-11 p.m. in the Free Entertainment Tent Saturday, and Figure 8 Races will be at the Grandstand beginning at 7 p.m. The Harrison County Fair will end with a fireworks display after the Figure 8 Races.
