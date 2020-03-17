Progress on the U.S. Highway 30 bypass around Missouri Valley continues to move forward.
Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble attended a meeting with engineers from the Iowa Department of Transportation; HDR, the engineering firm that is designing the bypass; the Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Highway Administration, as well as City of Missouri Valley Clerk Jodie Flaherty and engineer Jim Olmsted.
The group discussed coordinating efforts for the proposed Willow Creek levee and the Highway 30 bypass at Missouri Valley.
“There was a lot of discussion about the flood gates and the berm,” Struble reported.
Additionally, the lagoon north of the Missouri Valley Water Treatment Facility was discussed.
“It is an after-treatment lagoon for the facility,” Struble said. “The Corps of Engineers wants to move that to the east.”
The move would allow room for the east side of the levee.
The cost of moving the lagoon would go towards the City of Missouri Valley's financial responsibility for the bypass, according to Struble.
The estimated cost of the project has not yet been announced and maintenance is still being considered.
“They are working on the agreement between the Corps of Engineers and the DOT as to how they are going to manage the maintenance,” Struble said. “The agreement with the railroad is even further off because the railroad won't even talk to them until they have a complete set of plans and know the exact elevations and where it is going to be.”
Struble further provided a secondary roads update. He reported that the bridge on Easton Trail near Willow Lake is still closed.
“The substructure is the longest process,” Struble said. “They will pour the deck next week.”
He estimated that project completion in about 10 weeks, just in time for summer fun at the lake if there are no other interruptions due to breakdowns or weather.
County crews are also removing trees along secondary roads throughout Harrison County, according Struble.
Other matters before the board:
• Approved the Certified Local Government annual report from Madylon Perley.
• Approved the reassessment for McNeill Drainage District, shared with Monona County.
• Approved a liquor license for the Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club.
• Approved a lease agreement to house the juvenile court services offices in Shelby County.
