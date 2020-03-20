Due to a $61,000,000 increase in taxable property in Harrison County, the county can reduce the levies for fiscal year 2021, according to Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham.
Bonham added during the March 12 Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting that the proposed county levies are as follows:
• City rate of $8.94531 per $1,000 – a $0.34514 decrease from the current year.
• Rural rate of $6.02173 per $1,000 – a $0.15781 decrease.
During budget discussion, the Board of Supervisors determined to use reserves as well to further reduce taxpayer burden.
“The county’s three main fund balances, which consist of General Basic, General Supplemental, and Rural Services, are projected to use reserves in fiscal year 2021 of $266,207, $370,864, and $190,342, respectively,” Bonham said. “The Board of Supervisors is looking at bringing the fund balances down. Ending fund balances for FY21 are projected to be $2,323,324 for General Basic, $1,148,032 for General Supplemental, and $1,049,981 for Rural Services.”
The fiscal year 2021 budget includes a three percent salary increase for all union and non-union employees; however, no formal action has been taken on the non-union salary increase.
The unions that are schedule to receive the above-mentioned salary increase are American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 2770, Roads; and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees/Iowa Council 61, Sheriff.
The county’s overall health insurance costs will not increase for the coming fiscal year.
“This is the second year in a row that the county has experienced net zero increase,” Bonham said. “The Board of Supervisors commends the department heads in keeping expense increases at a minimum.”
