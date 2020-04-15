The Harrison County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that grants totaling $121,080 were awarded to Harrison County nonprofit organizations and community projects as part of its spring grant cycle.
The following organizations were awarded grants by the Harrison County Community Foundation Advisory Board:
• Boyer Valley Wellness Center; Commercial Treadmill; $6,300.
• City of Pisgah; Basketball Court Renovations; $4,395.
• Harrison County Fair; Grandstand Safety and Security Fencing; $20,000.
• Logan Public Library; LEGO S.T.E.M. Supplies; $2,000
• Magnolia Log Cabin Committee; Log Cabin Museum Preservation; $7,500.
• Missouri Valley Activity Learning Center; Community/Youth Organization Sports and Recreational Equipment; $15,000.
• Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce; Permanent Lighting of Community Landmark; $2,226.
• Missouri Valley Fire Association; Extrication Equipment; $8,700.
• Pisgah Volunteer Fire and Rescue; Fire and Rescue Computer System; $1,225.
• Project Persia Playground; Proof Park Swings and Soccer Goal; $13,234.
• White Floral Garden Support Committee; Garden Enhancement Project; $5,500.
• Woodbine Regional Wellness Center; Aquatic Center Resistance Channel; $35,000.
All grantees met the criteria as Harrison County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Harrison County were eligible to apply.
The Harrison County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county.
Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Harrison County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.
To inquire about donating to the Harrison County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Harrison County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Harrison County Community Foundation are Chair, Treva Block of Dunlap; Vice Chair, Judy Holcombe of Missouri Valley; Secretary/Treasurer, Ragene Darling of Logan; Mike Carson of Pisgah; Barbara Oliver of Logan; Noel Sherer of Woodbine; and Jay Smith of Missouri Valley.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.