The Harrison County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Harrison County.
As part of this fall grant cycle, $65,925 is available to support Harrison County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Sept. 1.
Of the total funds, $6,970 is restricted to the community of Missouri Valley, $1,745 is designated to the community of Pisgah, $4,130 is allocated to the community of Woodbine, $2,090 is available for charitable purposes in northern Harrison County, and $50,990 will support projects throughout the county, which includes $13,930 for projects focused on wildlife parks, conservation, and other outdoor recreation.
Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Harrison County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
Only organizations providing services in Harrison County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) Public Charity or a fiscally sponsored project. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.
The Harrison County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Harrison County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Harrison County.
These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Harrison County Community Foundation donors.
To inquire about donating to the Harrison County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Harrison County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Harrison County Community Foundation are Chair, Treva Block of Dunlap; Vice Chair, Judy Holcombe of Missouri Valley; Secretary/Treasurer, Ragene Darling of Logan; Mike Carson of Pisgah; Barbara Oliver of Logan; Noel Sherer of Woodbine; and Jay Smith of Missouri Valley.
Contact Stacey Goodman at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org or Tess Houser at tess@omahafoundation.org with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.