Though Harrison County’s count continues to increase, less than 70 percent have completed the 2020 Census, according to an Aug. 3 update.
Nationwide, just under 63 percent of the Census has been completed, and in Iowa, the percentage is 68.8.
Harrison County sits in between, at 66.3 percent. It is encouraging to see the number creep upward, but Harrison County Development Corporation Director Renea Anderson wants to see it rise even more.
Anderson reminds Harrison County residents that these numbers are used for funding for programs that benefit every member of society and for grant decisions for the next 10 years.
Businesses use the numbers to decide where to build or open new facilities, how to recruit employees, and what products to offer.
Some of the questions that are asked are the names, ages, race, and gender of each person living in the home as of April 1.
Following is the breakdown of Harrison County community Census percentages from highest to lowest.
• Woodbine 68.8 percent, up from 67.3 percent
• Logan 67.4 percent, up from 63.7 percent
• Magnolia 67.4 percent, up from 65.3 percent
• Missouri Valley 65.2 percent, up from 62.3 percent
• Dunlap 64.1 percent, up from 62.9 percent
• Mondamin 63.7 percent, up from 63.2 percent
• Pisgah 57.6 percent, up from 52.3 percent
• Persia 56.8 percent, up from 54.1 percent
• Little Sioux 55.2 percent, up from 53.3 percent
• Modale 54.9 percent, up from 51.4 percent
“Please go to census.gov and fill it out if you haven’t done so,” Anderson said. “If you have, great! Now ask your friends, family, neighbors, and social media contacts to do it, too.”
