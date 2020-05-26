Nearly 64 percent of Harrison County residents have returned completed Census 2020 information.
According to the May 10 update, Harrison County’s count is at 63.9 percent, up from 58.2 on April 28.
Iowa overall is up from 61.4 percent on April 28 to 65.8 percent on May 10.
Renea Anderson, Executive Director of Harrison County Development Corporation and Chairman of Harrison County’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, said, “(It’s) good news. Everyone’s numbers went up! You’ve all done a good job, but there’s still more to do.”
She asks every resident in the county to remind friends and family members to take a few moments to complete the census received in the mail, or to visit www.2020census.gov.
The breakdown as of May 10, is:
• Dunlap, 62.9 percent, up from 59.7 percent.
• Little Sioux, 53.3 percent, up from 48.6 percent.
• Logan, 63.7 percent, up from 57.1 percent.
• Magnolia, 65.3 percent, up from 62.1 percent.
• Missouri Valley, 62.3 percent, up from 55.5 percent.
• Modale, 51.4 percent, up from 44.4 percent.
• Mondamin, 63.2 percent, up from 58.2 percent.
• Persia, 54.1 percent, up from 47.9 percent.
• Pisgah, 52.3 percent, up from 49.7 percent.
• Woodbine, 67.3 percent, up from 62.2 percent.
