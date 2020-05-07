The Harrison County Board of Supervisors updated their internal information technology policy in March with IT Coordinator Kris Pauley, and the policy as updated posed some challenges for the Harrison County Assessor.
On Tuesday, April 14, the Assessor’s Conference Board met to discuss an addendum, which addressed those challenges. That addendum was offered to Pauley for approval.
Upon receiving that, Pauley consulted Harrison County Attorney Jennifer Mumm, and altered the addendum for approval by the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Thursday, April 23.
“We came up with an addendum that really affects all of the courthouse and secondary roads offices,” Kris Pauley said. “We used some of her wording and redid it.”
She added that equipment taken from the courthouse to another location must be checked in and out and subsequently cared for. Basically, the equipment can be taken off-site, but that it needs to be cared for to the best of the employee’s ability.
“Its very simple,” Pauley said.
But Harrison County Assessor Brenda Loftus disagreed. The document presented to the supervisors was missing a key part. Additionally, because her board approved their original addendum, the new document would have to be approved by that board as well.
The policy states that any disciplinary action in regard to the policy includes the elected county auditor. According to Loftus, no elected official has disciplinary or any other authority over the assessor, per Iowa Code.
“We can’t supersede what Iowa Code says,” Loftus said.
Supervisor Tony Smith clarified that Loftus’ concern is with who is to address disciplinary actions for her office.
Loftus added that switching the wording to include, “the appropriate governing body,” would solve the remaining problem.
“Suzy (Bonham, Harrison County Auditor) is the one who has done it in the past and will continue to do it, for non-IT or IT either way,” Pauley said.
Pauley added that the county auditor would act as a moderator of sorts in this scenario.
Loftus then said, maybe it should read “an agreed-upon third party.”
“We just need to have it so that it follows the code,” Loftus said.
Bonham added that the county attorney approved the addendum as presented and that the two addendums, one approved by the assessors conference board and the other approved by the Board of Supervisors, are conflicting.
“You can’t have both addendums,” Bonham said.
Supervisor Tony Smith argued that the assessor can have more stringent rules than those imposed by the supervisors, but not less strict rules.
“This is what your attorney is telling you should be done,” Bonham said. “Do you want to go against her wishes?”
“What I am saying is that I think (the assessor’s) addendum spells it out fine,” Smith said.
Loftus said that, as altered, the document will need approval from Loftus’ conference board.
At the last conference board meeting, a liaison committee was formed to take care of the matters that happen between regularly scheduled meetings, such as this.
That liaison committee will meet to discuss this issue, and Loftus asked if she could have Harrison County Attorney Jennifer Mumm present as well, to come to a final working solution for all involved.
