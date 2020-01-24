Despite a county ordinance prohibiting the act, Pat Cogdill sought permission to burn three structures.
At the Jan. 16 regular Board of Supervisors meeting, Cogdill explained to the board that Larry Heller owns two small buildings in Dunlap that he would like to relocate to his brother’s rural Harrison County property for incineration.
The first is just more than 800 square feet and is located at 310 N. Sixth St., and the second is barely bigger than 500 square feet and is located at 604½ Clinton Street.
Cogdill added that he also wanted to bring in a personal structure, a Cogdill fertilizer building from neighboring Crawford County that measures approximately 3,600 square feet.
The Department of Natural Resources developed a process to burn derelict buildings in 2005. Cogdill is currently going through that process, which includes receiving permission from county officials.
Burning any structure within six-tenths of a mile from any residence is prohibited. Because of this restriction, Harrison County ordinance, and their proximity to a fuel station, the buildings cannot be burned on site.
The Dunlap City Council did remove both structures from the city’s jurisdiction so that they could be moved to rural Harrison County for the process.
Dan Barry, Harrison County Landfill supervisor, opposed the request. He believes that if the board approves this, they will set a precedent.
“That is your call, but you are going to open up a can of worms,” Barry said. “If a successful business can do this, what about all these people with flood damage whose houses in Missouri Valley got tore down?”
“The precedent was already set,” Cogdill argued. “The school from Panama was burnt on our property.”
The Board of Supervisors and Barry all said they were not aware of that instance, and that it was done without the proper approval.
Dunlap’s fire hall was also burned in Harrison County without the proper process, Barry added.
Additionally, Barry said, if landfill income is reduced because the ash hauled to the landfill brings in less revenue than a structure, the landfill will be forced to raise rates.
“We have houses sitting around town, and they can’t afford $5,000 to bring it in,” Cogdill said.
“A house from Woodbine came in last week, a small two-story house. It cost $2,100.05, I think, for disposal fees,” Barry said.
“We’ve had arguments before, and I wish you would just lay down,” Cogdill said to Barry. “What I am saying is I don’t like lectures in public meetings. This isn’t your call. If DNR approves this, then it is fine.”
“Our zoning ordinances do not allow for burning,” said Susan Bonham, Harrison County Auditor.
Though he had concerns specifically about the fertilizer structure from Crawford County, and knowing that the other supervisors would not pass the motion, Tony Smith moved to allow Cogdill to burn the two small structures on his brother’s Harrison County land.
The motion died due to a lack of a second.
