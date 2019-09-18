Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9:30 a.m. SWIPCO 2019 Mini Conference and Annual Meeting. Held at The Roundy Center, 66 - 4th Street, Woodbine, IA. No action by the Board will be taken
1:30-2:15 p.m. Engineer
- Farm to Market Voucher for JEO Consultants for work on Easton Trail bridge over Willow Creek
- Goeppinger Contract to purchase right of way on L16
- Barry Contract to purchase right of way on L16
- Stewart Contract to purchase right of way on L16
2:15-2:30 a.m. Shelia Phillips, Treasurer—Abatements; Approve Rene Hiller as Deputy Recorder; McKinnis Roofing change order #2
2:30-3 a.m. Matt Pitt, Zoning—ZMA:
• 9-1-19 A-1 to R-1 David Staben
• 9-2-19 A-1 to R-6 Nate Alvis/Planned Development
• Preliminary plat – Russell Acres
6:30 p.m. Republican Monthly Meeting held at Pizza Ranch, 104 West Erie Street, Missouri Valley, IA. No action by the Board will be taken
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
